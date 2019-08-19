Embraer (ERJ) Reports Adjusted Loss in Q2, Revenues Up Y/Y

Embraer SA ERJ incurred adjusted loss of 8 cents per share in second-quarter 2019.





Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share against a loss of 72 cents incurred in the prior-year period.Embraer's second-quarter revenues came in at $1,378.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,350 million by 2.1%. Revenues also increased 10%, year over year, primarily backed by higher deliveries in the Executive Jets segment, boosting the top line by 43.3%.Embraer delivered a total of 51 jets in the reported quarter, up 6.25% year over year. The company delivered 26 commercial and 25 executive (19 light and 6 large) jets during the second quarter compared with 28 commercial and 20 executive (15 light and 5 large) jets in the second quarter of 2018.Embraer's backlog at the end of the quarter was $16.9 billion, down from $17.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.In the second quarter, the company's cost of sales and services totaled $1,180.1 million, up from $1,116.2 million in the prior-year quarter.Also, Embraer's gross profit grew 44.2% to $198.6 million.It posted quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $67 million compared with $41.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $855.5 million compared with $1,280.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Embraer had net debt of $1,090.3 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $439.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Adjusted net cash generated by operating activities summed $140.5 million compared with cash inflow of $129.3 million in the year-ago period.



The company's adjusted free cash flow for the second quarter was $1.5 million compared with free cash flow of $43.3 million at the end of the year-ago period. Higher CapEx and investments in development chiefly resulted in this downside.



Guidance



For 2019, the company reaffirmed its guidance. Embraer still expects to deliver 85-95 commercial jets to the Commercial Aviation segment along with 90-110 executive jets.



Zacks Rank



