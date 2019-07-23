Quantcast

Emaar lifts Dubai to eight-month high; weak earnings hurt Saudi

By Reuters

By Ateeq Shariff and Maqsood alam

July 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates outperformed the region on Tuesday thanks to their blue-chip developers, while disappointing corporate earnings and falling oil prices dragged Saudi shares lower.

Oil slipped to around $63 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns faded for now that rising tensions in the Middle East would escalate and hit oil supplies, compounding the impact of a weaker demand outlook.

Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties jumped 4% and its unit Emaar Malls surged 4.6%. The realtor had jumped 2.5% on Monday when it struck a deal with Beijing Daxing International Airport over an $11 billion project that includes residential and leisure facilities.

"The UAE-China partnership seems to have fired up the real estate stocks," said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital.

Emirates NBD added 1.7%. Last week, the Emirate's biggest lender reported an 80% rise in second-quarter net profit boosted by the sale of a stake in Network International and strong non-interest income on foreign exchange gains.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.9%, continuing its wining streak for a sixth day.

Aldar properties leapt 6% to its highest since January 2018, after the firm raised its annual profit guidance by 50% for the next three to four years.

Emirates Telecommunications Group climbed 1.6% after reporting a slight rise in second-quarter profit, while National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah traded 4.4% higher after the lender reported a 25.7% surge in profit for the same period.

In Saudi Arabia, the main index Tadawul fell 1.3%, sliding for a fourth straight day, with the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank shedding 1.8% and heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries declining 1.5%.

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) plunged 4.6% after it swung to a second-quarter loss, which it blamed on falling average realised prices of all products except gold.

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) dropped 4.8% after it reported a 75% fall in second-quarter profit.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.8% fall in market heavyweight Industries Qatar and a 1.6% drop in Qatar Gas Transport .

Egypt and Oman were closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index dropped 1.3% to 8,796 points

ABU DHABI

The index gained 0.9% to 5,345 points

DUBAI

The index was up 2.1% to 2,833 points

QATAR

The index lost 0.3% to 10,511 points

BAHRAIN

The index slid 0.3% to 1,522 points

KUWAIT

The index declined 0.3% to 6,640 points





