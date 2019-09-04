Quantcast

Emaar does not expect change to its business after committee formed

CORRECTED-Emaar does not expect change to its business after committee formed


DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar said on Wednesday he does not expect a change in the company's business after Dubai's ruler set up a new real estate committee to regulate and control market supply.

Mohamed Alabbar said he wasn't aware of the committee's plans and that he learned about it from social media.

Emaar is a member of the committee, which will regulate projects and avoid competition between semi-government and private firms.





