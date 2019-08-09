EM succumbs to negative yields

Reuters





By Edward Clark

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - With yields rapidly shrinking across the globe, emerging markets are feeling the effect with the volume of negative yielding bonds from CEEMEA sovereigns touching €55bn-equivalent.

Poland currently has close to €28bn of negative yielding debt outstanding, according to data provided by Tradeweb. The country's €2bn 4% Mar 2021 is currently bid at a yield of -0.39%.

One banker observed that with negative yields creeping into EM, investors in the sector will have to become increasingly selective as they look for yield.

Richard Hodge, manager of the Nomura Global Dynamic Bond Fund noted that those searching for yield should look at "selected emerging market bonds, credits and sovereign bonds," said in a note on Friday.

Poland, Czech Republic, Latvia and Bulgaria account for the bulk of the CEEMEA negative yielding debt.

Outside of CEEMEA, Korea, Indonesia and Mexico all have negatively yielding debt, according to Tradeweb.

And yet, the negative yielding phenomenon should not detract from the unease in emerging markets that were buffeted by renewed trade and currency wars.

Citigroup argues that we will see the continuation of a sell-off in credit spreads even though spreads have already widened 40bp in August.

"While spreads have indeed widened significantly and perhaps look attractive to some degree, we think the weakness can persist in the absence of a positive catalyst and also worsened by poor liquidity," analysts wrote.

In ratings action Japan's R&I upgraded Ukraine's sovereign rating two notches to B.

A note from BlueBay Asset Management concurs with the ratings move given we are now "four years after the debt restructuring, with the public sector debt ratio sub 60% and moderate twin deficits of sub 2% of GDP".