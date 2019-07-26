Quantcast

Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 mln in latest funding round

By Reuters

July 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's Boring Co raised about $117 million in its latest round of funding from 20 unnamed investors after offering to sell about $120 million in equity, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company had raised $112.5 million in equity in April last year, with Musk investing 90% of the amount, as the company seeks to build underground tunnels for hyperloop transportation project (graphic).

Boring Co did not provide details on the funding.

In the past, Musk has sold Boring Co's hats and flamethrowers to raise funds.

The company has completed its project Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, and other ongoing projects include the Chicago Express Loop and the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop (graphic).





