Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will soon launch a China unit for his underground tunnelling enterprise, The Boring Company, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter.

One of Musk's followers tweeted that Tesla Inc's chief executive officer would attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2019 in Shanghai later this month.

Musk replied on the social media platform that he "will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip."

