Elmira Savings Bank NY (ESBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Elmira Savings Bank NY ( ESBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that ESBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.18, the dividend yield is 6.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESBK was $14.18, representing a -30.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.50 and a 1.21% increase over the 52 week low of $14.01.

ESBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ESBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.