Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. ( ECF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ECF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.82, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECF was $10.82, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.16 and a 42.56% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.