Elliott-funded Avocet goes into administration

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Elliott-funded Avocet Mining Plc on Wednesday appointed Paul Williams and Geoffrey Bouchier from Duff & Phelps Ltd as joint administrators with effect from Aug. 21.

The appointment of joint administrators comes after the struggling gold miner said in June its board proposed voluntary liquidation of the company and that remaining cash would be used to pay creditors.

