Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( EARN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.95, the dividend yield is 10.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $10.95, representing a -9.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.14 and a 7.99% increase over the 52 week low of $10.14.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports EARN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.13%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

