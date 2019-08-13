Eliminating that Factor Home Bias

Investors have flocked to single factor ETFs with $90 BN in flows over the past 10 years. However, when dissecting these flows further, one can't help but notice that U.S. factor ETFs have captured the majority of flows and investor adoption of international factor ETFs has lagged. [1] While investors have embraced both U.S. single factors and broad international markets, they have been slower to adopt international single factor ETFs despite international single factors offering the potential for return enhancement or risk reduction. Are investors missing an opportunity to pursue the potential benefits of factors in their international allocations? We would argue yes. The role and use of factors in a portfolio shouldn't stop with U.S. equity. Factors have been the long-term drivers of investment returns; their benefits and behaviors have persisted not only in U.S. markets but also in non-US markets. As a result, much like factors are used in a U.S. equity allocation, factors can also be deployed in international markets to seek enhanced returns or reduced risk. Not unexpectedly, international single factors have retained similar return and risk characteristics to their U.S. counterparts allowing investors familiar with U.S. factors to easily extend their use of factors to international markets. To illustrate, we evaluate the historical behavior of three single factors - quality, momentum and minimum volatility.

Using Factors to Beat the Market

Using Factors to Reduce Risk

Deploying International Factors

Conclusion