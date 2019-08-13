Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.645 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.6, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LLY was $113.6, representing a -14.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.13 and a 12.18% increase over the 52 week low of $101.27.

LLY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). LLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.97. Zacks Investment Research reports LLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.97%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LLY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH )

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF ( PJP )

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXH with an decrease of -4.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LLY at 7.45%.