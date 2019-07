Shutterstock photo





HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter sales and profits, boosted by growth in Asian markets and adjusted forecasts for sales and profits for the full year.

The company said its second-quarter sales rose 9% from a year earlier to 2.54 billion euros ($2.85 billion), with adjusted operating profit rising 6.4% to 320 million.

Kone forecast its 2019 sales would grow 4-7% at comparable exchange rates, with 2019 adjusted EBIT in a range of 1.17-1.25 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)