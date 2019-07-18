Quantcast

Elevator maker Kone boosts second-quarter sales and profits

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter sales and profits, boosted by growth in Asian markets and adjusted forecasts for sales and profits for the full year.

The company said its second-quarter sales rose 9% from a year earlier to 2.54 billion euros ($2.85 billion), with pretax profit rising 7% to 310 million.

Analysts expected on average the company to report sales of 2.45 billion euros and pretax profit of 327 million in a Refinitiv poll.

Kone said it won orders worth 2.31 billion euros in the quarter, 9% more than a year earlier.

Shares in Kone were up 1.5 percent at 52.04 euros.

Kone forecast its 2019 sales would grow 4-7% at comparable exchange rates, with 2019 adjusted EBIT in a range of 1.17-1.25 billion euros.

It had in April forecast sales growth of 3-7%, with adjusted EBIT of 1.16-1.26 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar