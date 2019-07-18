Elevator maker Kone boosts second-quarter sales and profits

Shutterstock photo





HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter sales and profits, boosted by growth in Asian markets and adjusted forecasts for sales and profits for the full year.

The company said its second-quarter sales rose 9% from a year earlier to 2.54 billion euros ($2.85 billion), with pretax profit rising 7% to 310 million.

Analysts expected on average the company to report sales of 2.45 billion euros and pretax profit of 327 million in a Refinitiv poll.

Kone said it won orders worth 2.31 billion euros in the quarter, 9% more than a year earlier.

Shares in Kone were up 1.5 percent at 52.04 euros.

Kone forecast its 2019 sales would grow 4-7% at comparable exchange rates, with 2019 adjusted EBIT in a range of 1.17-1.25 billion euros.

It had in April forecast sales growth of 3-7%, with adjusted EBIT of 1.16-1.26 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)