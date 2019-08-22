Elekta's new orders jump by a third on demand for Unity radiation system

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sweden'sElekta reported on Thursday a 32% rise in the value of new orders in its first quarter thanks to growing demand for its Unity radiation therapy system, although its earnings lagged forecasts.

Shares in Elekta, a rival to U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems , briefly surged as much as 7% after the results but then quickly gave up gains. They were up 0.4% by 0750 GMT, taking year-to-date gains to 24%.

The company, which is banking on Unity to drive future growth, said it had booked 13 Unity orders in the May-July quarter, helped by strong demand in Europe and Asia, and has now sold 60 units, putting it well on track to meet its mid-2020 target of orders for 75 systems.

Quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) at the firm rose to 448 million Swedish crowns ($47 million) from 386 million a year earlier, while order intake climbed to 4.39 billion crowns from 3.17 billion.

Jefferies said in a research note that it viewed the report as "mixed but on balance encouraging", with sales and orders above forecast, but earnings below.

Elekta affirmed its outlook for the 2019/2020 fiscal year of sales growth of 8-10%, based on constant exchange rates, and an EBITA margin of around 19%.

Elekta attributed a small quarterly rise in EBITA margin, to 13.9% from 13.7%, to one-off gains from a divestment in the year-ago quarter and relatively high research and development capitalization.

"I am pretty happy with the EBITA," Hausmann said, adding the development was following company plans.

($1 = 9.6326 Swedish crowns)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics