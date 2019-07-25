Electronics maker Flex 'seized' $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times

Shutterstock photo





By Sijia Jiang

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Electronics manufacturer Flex held up goods worth some 700 million yuan ($101.85 million) of its Chinese client Huawei Technologies for more than a month after Washington put Huawei on a trade blacklist, China's Global Times reported on Thursday.

Flex kept the Huawei assets in its factory in the southern city of Zhuhai after Washington added Huawei to an Entity List on May 16 that prohibits U.S. firms from doing business with it, according to the report.

Guo Fulin, president of international media affairs at Huawei, told Reuters the company has retrieved some 400 million yuan of goods after negotiations with Flex last month and is still trying to get back the rest.

"We cannot understand why their Chinese factory seized our goods. This is an over-interpretation of the ban," he said.

The Chinese newspaper said Flex has been removed from Huawei's supply chain due to the incident that had "angered Huawei", but Guo declined to comment on that.

While Washington has given Huawei a temporary reprieve from the ban and U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he could be relaxing the curbs, it has already rattled the global technology supply chain tied to Huawei's$105 billion business that spans telecom equipment and smartphones.

The ban has also caused confusion among global companies and even academic bodies as the restrictions on their engagement with Huawei were unclear. U.S. delivery firm FedEx sued the American government last month after the company's mishandling of Huawei packages caused a public uproar in China.

($1 = 6.8729 Chinese yuan renminbi)

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics