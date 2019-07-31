Electronic Arts Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.95, changing hands as high as $96.54 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $73.91 per share, with $134 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $94.12.
