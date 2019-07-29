Quantcast

Elections Canada recommends keeping Oct. 21 election date after court challenge

Reuters


OTTAWA, July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday said the national election date should not be pushed back after a federal court last week ordered him to reconsider the Oct. 21 date because it coincided with a Jewish holiday.

"In particular and at this late stage in the electoral cycle, I believe I must pay particular attention to the impact that a change of date would have on my ability to fully meet my statutory obligations with only a limited amount of time left before the general election," CEO Stephane Perrault said in a statement.

