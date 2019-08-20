Quantcast

Elanco to buy Bayer's animal health unit for $7.6 billion

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health said on Tuesday it would buy Bayer's veterinary drugs unit in a cash and stock deal valued at $7.6 billion, creating the second largest animal health business and expanding Elanco's reach in the pet e-commerce space.

The animal health market has seen Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co successfully floating their veterinary medicine units on the stock market as independent entities.

The deal is expected to close by mid-2020, Elanco said.

The price tag represents an implied multiple of 18.8 times adjusted core earnings, Bayer added.

Reuters reported last month that Bayer had approached former Eli Lilly unit Elanco to discuss a possible combination that would be number two after industry leader Zoetis and ahead of unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim - which bought animal health assets from Sanofi - and drugmaker Merck & Co.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar