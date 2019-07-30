El Salvador raises more than $1 billion with 30-year bond

Shutterstock photo





By Nelson Rentira

SAN SALVADOR, July 30 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Tuesday raised $1.097 billion in a 30-year bond issue paying a coupon of 7.125%, the country's finance ministry said, funds that will be used to pay down some of the Central American country's debt.

President Nayib Bukele, who brought an end to a two-party system that held sway over the country for three decades when he took office in June, said the issuance was five times oversubscribed as investors from 25 countries bid.

The finance ministry said the funds would be used to pay down debt, $800 million of which matures in December, while $297 million will go toward the country's budget this year.

Over the past five years, El Salvador has repeatedly reported funding problems. Central Bank data shows that it had accumulated more than $19 billion in debt.