El Paso Electric Company (EE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

El Paso Electric Company ( EE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.08, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EE was $67.08, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.20 and a 39.78% increase over the 52 week low of $47.99.

EE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). EE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.45%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 4.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EE at 8.62%.