El Al Airlines swings to Q2 profit as revenue rises

TEL AVIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines moved to a profit in the second quarter, saying the timing of the Passover holiday and an increase in number of passengers flown boosted revenue.

Israel's flag carrier posted on Wednesday quarterly net profit of $100,000, compared with a loss of $18 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 7% to $584 million.

The airline said its fuel costs decreased 6.2% in the quarter due to the efficiency of its new Boeing 787 jets and a drop in the price of jet fuel.

El Al has met with stiff competition from carriers such as Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot , easyJet and WizzAir , which offer lower fares even though some flights require a layover. It also competes with Delta , United and Air Canada on North American routes.

During the quarter, El Al's market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport slipped to 25.9% from 26.7%.

To win back customers, El Al has been overhauling its fleet, having received 11 of 16 new 787 jets, while also revamping its short-haul fare structure.

El Al said it will begin flying to Dublin and Düsseldorf next year. It has also been expanding its routes to North America and will launch direct flights to Tokyo in March.

