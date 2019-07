Reuters





PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Eiffage has won a 20-year contract to operate Lille airport in northern France, the French construction and concessions group said in a statement on Friday.

The group, France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues , had bid for the airport contract in order to diversify its income from its APRR and AREA toll road concessions, which expire by 2036.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which includes work to renovate and expand the airport.