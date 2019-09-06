Quantcast

EHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.43, changing hands as high as $63.90 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Encompass Health Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.74 per share, with $81.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.82.

