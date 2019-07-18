EHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.36, changing hands as high as $65.72 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.74 per share, with $82.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.32.
