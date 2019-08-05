Egypt's non-oil private sector grows for the second time in 2019

Reuters





By Nadine Awadalla

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector grew slightly in July, a survey showed on Monday, its first expansion since April and only the second of 2019.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the non-oil private sector strengthened to 50.3 in July from 49.2 in June, moving above the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

"A noticeable factor was an increase in contracts from foreign clients, leading to the first rise in new export orders since August 2018," IHS Markit economist David Owen said.

"The rise in demand came from a number of countries, signalling that Egyptian businesses are growing in their competitiveness on trade."

Egypt's three-year $12 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, the final $2 billion tranche of which was disbursed on July 24, is tied to tough reforms aimed at reviving the economy after years of political turmoil. They have included a currency devaluation, deep cuts to energy subsidies and the introduction of a value-added tax.

"Optimism toward future output growth improved in July. Some firms based their outlook on hopes of a strengthening Egyptian pound in the near-term as the U.S. dollar may fall in value through interest rate cuts," Owen said.

"Overall, firms are generally positive when regarding the future condition of the economy."

The Egyptian pound currency has already strengthened nearly 7% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Egypt is targeting growth of 6% in fiscal year 2019/2020, which began in July, slightly more than the 5.6% targeted in 2018/2019.

