Quantcast

Egypt's inflation slows to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June

By Reuters

Reuters


CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that saw inflation rise to a high of 33% in 2017. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that saw inflation rise to a high of 33% in 2017. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar