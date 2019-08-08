Egypt's inflation slows to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June

Reuters





CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that saw inflation rise to a high of 33% in 2017. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.

