Egypt's headline inflation rate falls to 7.5% in August from 8.7% in July

Reuters





CAIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate decreased to 7.5% in August from 8.7% in July, the official statistics agency CAMPAS said on Tuesday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





CAIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate decreased to 7.5% in August from 8.7% in July, the official statistics agency CAMPAS said on Tuesday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.