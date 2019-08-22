Egypt's central bank cuts lending, deposit rates by 150 basis points

Reuters





CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank on Thursday cut the overnight deposit rate by 150 basis points to 14.25% after July inflation figures came in significantly below expectations.

The overnight lending rate was cut by 150 basis points to 15.25%, the bank said in a statement after a meeting of its monetary policy committee.

It was the first rate cut since February when the central bank had reduced rates by 100 basis points.

"The decision also probably reflected low trending oil prices," she said. "And the assumption that the second-round inflationary impact of the subsidy cuts will be limited."

Seven out of 13 economists polled by Reuters had said the bank's monetary policy committee would cut overnight rates by 100 bps.

"As incoming data continued to confirm the moderation of underlying inflationary pressures, the MPC decided to cut key policy rates by 150 basis points," the bank statement said.

"The path for future policy rates remains a function of inflation expectations, rather than of prevailing inflation rates," it added.