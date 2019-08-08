Egyptian blue chips surge on inflation beat, robust earnings

Reuters





By Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood alam

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian blue-chip stocks had their strongest day in nearly six months on Thursday as better-than-expected July inflation data and a host of strong corporate earnings buoyed investors ahead of a three-day religious holiday starting Sunday.

Egypt's headline inflation rate fell to its lowest in nearly four years, dropping to 8.7% in July, defying analyst expectations since it followed a fresh round of fuel subsidy cuts that pushed domestic fuel prices up by 16%-30%.

Last month the monetary policy committee kept key interest rates on hold at 15.75% and 16.75% for overnight deposit and lending, respectively.

Egypt's unemployment rate also fell to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2019, down from 8.1% in the first quarter.

Egypt's blue-chip index rose 2.2%, its biggest single-day gain since February, with Commercial International Bank increasing 1.2%.

Investment bank EFG Hermes , which posted a nearly 50% surge in the second-quarter profit, gained 3.5%, while developer SODIC jumped 7.7% after its profit for the same period rose 8.6% and revenue almost doubled.

Saudi Arabia's index further gained 0.8% after snapping a five-day losing streak in the last session. Banks led the gains with Riyad Bank adding 3.5% and Saudi British Bank leaping 4.8%.

Capping the gains was Saudi Investment Bank which plunged as much as 9.1% to its biggest intraday fall in over a decade before closing down 6.2%, after it swung to a second-quarter loss.

Dubai's index closed 0.2% higher with Emaar Properties gaining 1.9% and Air Arabia climbing 3.5% after the budget airline posted a 75% jump in its second-quarter profit.

In Abu Dhabi the index , which on Wednesday ended six days of losses, fell back 0.4%. Emirates Telecommunications Group slipped 0.9% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 1.6%.

Qatar's index was also down 0.6%. Banks were biggest drag on the index with Commercial Bank dropping 3.6%, while Qatar Gas Transport traded 3.5% lower.

Markets will remain shut for much of next week on account of Eid holiday that begins on Sunday and lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia and at least three days in other Gulf countries.

SAUDI ARABIA The index rose 0.8% to 8,550 points ABU DHABI The index fell 0.4% to 5,097 points DUBAI The index was up 0.2% to 2,838 points QATAR The index lost 0.6% to 9,835 points EGYPT The index rose 2.2% to 14,180 points BAHRAIN The index was flat at 1,544 points OMAN The index gained 0.6% to 3,862 points KUWAIT The index was down 0.4% at 6,719 points