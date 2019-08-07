Egyptian artist paints murals on houses to celebrate haj

Quantcast

By Reuters

Reuters


CAIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eid Al Salwaawi, 69, paints murals of the rituals of the haj pilgrimage on the walls of a house in Cairo'sSayeda Zainab neighbourhood.

Sometimes he volunteers to paint scenes that celebrate the haj and religious stories and lessons, other times he is paid.

Every year, Muslims travel from around the world to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to complete the haj, one of the five pillars of their faith. This year's haj will conclude on Sunday.

"So I draw camel caravans and soldiers wearing traditional hats guarding them," he said.

He uses simple tools like a handmade palm frond brush and a mixture of paint, vinegar, rosewater, gum Arabic and glue.

One mural depicts women as they embark on the pilgrimage, dressed in bright colours, another shows a caravan carrying the tapestry that covers the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam. He adorns his works with prayers and Koranic verses.

Each mural takes him between two and three hours.





