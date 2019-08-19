Quantcast

Egypt to reopen historic Baron Empain Palace after $6 mln restoration

By Reuters

Reuters


By Amr Abdallah

CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Egypt will soon reopen the century-old Baron Empain Palace after a $6 million renovation of the Indian-inspired mansion built by a wealthy Belgian engineer in the upmarket Heliopolis district of the capital Cairo.

Built in 1911, the two-story mansion fell into disrepair after Edouard Empain's death in 1929 and for many years, amid protracted ownership disputes, it was rented out for social events or as a film set.

Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani said during a tour of the palace on Sunday that the restoration followed extensive studies and talks with civil society organisations in Heliopolis and the Belgian Embassy in Cairo.

The Armed Forces Engineering Authority is carrying out the restoration.

"I know what the Baron (Palace) represents for the people of Heliopolis, so I could not act according to a unilateral archaeological decision and ignore the people," he said.

The project has entailed a reinforcement of the ceilings, restoration of marble columns and frescoes above the main entrance as well as decorative elements like statues and sculptures, and shoring up doors and windows.

($1 = 16.5300 Egyptian pounds)





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar