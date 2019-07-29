Egypt to form panel to amend VAT law, finance minister says

Reuters





CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Egypt will form a committee to amend its value-added tax law, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told reporters on Monday, without specifying what the changes may be.

The VAT law is part of a reform programme that formed the basis of a $12 billion, three-year loan agreed with the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

It replaced a sales tax and broadened the tax base in a country where the government struggles to collect income tax because of a large informal economy and widespread avoidance.

Of total tax revenue collected in the 2018-2019 financial year, 309 billion Egyptian pounds came from VAT, the minister said.

The VAT, currently at 14%, is a composite tax levied on the difference between the cost price and the sale price of domestic and imported goods.

($1 = 16.5725 Egyptian pounds)