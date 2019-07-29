Quantcast

Egypt to form panel to amend VAT law, finance minister says

By Reuters

Reuters


CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Egypt will form a committee to amend its value-added tax law, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told reporters on Monday, without specifying what the changes may be.

The VAT law is part of a reform programme that formed the basis of a $12 billion, three-year loan agreed with the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

It replaced a sales tax and broadened the tax base in a country where the government struggles to collect income tax because of a large informal economy and widespread avoidance.

Of total tax revenue collected in the 2018-2019 financial year, 309 billion Egyptian pounds came from VAT, the minister said.

The VAT, currently at 14%, is a composite tax levied on the difference between the cost price and the sale price of domestic and imported goods.

($1 = 16.5725 Egyptian pounds)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Taxes , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar