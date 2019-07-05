Egypt raises domestic fuel prices - petroleum ministry sources

Reuters
CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt increased domestic fuel prices on Friday starting 0900 GMT +2, two petroleum ministry sources told Reuters.
The sources said 95 octane fuel rose to 9 Egyptian pounds($0.5428) a litre from 7.75 pounds, 92 octane to 8 pounds ($0.4825) a litre from 6.75 pounds and 80 octane to 6.75 pounds ($0.4071) a litre from 5.5 pounds.
The government has promised to scale back energy subsidies under a three-year programme it signed with the IMF in November 2016. Energy subsidies had eaten up as much as 20 percent of the government's budget in recent years.
($1 = 16.5800 Egyptian pounds)