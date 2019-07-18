EGBN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.36, changing hands as low as $46.81 per share. Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EGBN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.15 per share, with $60.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.45.
