EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.86, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 10.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

EGAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, EGAN is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.38 million, up 11.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EGAN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EGAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note EGAN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 64.64, so we one might conclude that EGAN is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EGAN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.