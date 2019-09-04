eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y

eGain EGAN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a couple of cents. However, the figure jumped 50% year over year.





Revenues of $16.8 million increased 7.9% from the year-ago quarter (per revenue recognition standard 606) but missed the consensus mark. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 10%.The company witnessed strong demand for AI-powered customer engagement capabilities, particularly within its partner base, which includes the likes of Cisco, Deloitte, Avaya and Amazon. eGain also won several new customers throughout fiscal 2019.Subscription revenues (90% of total revenues) increased 11.9% year over year (14% at cc) to $15.1 million. SaaS revenues grew 26% year over year at cc to $11.6 million. Legacy support revenues declined 12% year over year at cc to $3.6 million.

eGain Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

eGain Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | eGain Corporation Quote

Professional services revenues (10% of total revenues) decreased 18.5% year over year to $1.68 million.



eGain's customer retention rate was closed to 90%.



Remaining performance obligation (RPO), as of Jun 30, was $61.9 million, of which short-term RPO was $42.4 million.



Operating Details



Gross profit rose 13.9% year over year to $11.1 million. Gross margin expanded 350 basis points (bps) to 65.7%. The increase was due to growth in high-margin SaaS revenues and improvement in scale and efficiency of eGain's cloud operations.



Research & development and general & administration expenses declined 8.6% and 5.3% year over year to $3.6 million and $2 million, respectively.



However, sales & marketing expenses increased 3.8% year over year to $4.6 million.



Operating income was $0.9 million in the reported quarter, while operating loss was $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



For fiscal 2020, eGain expects SaaS revenues between $53.8 million and $55.4 million, indicating growth of 20-24% at cc. Total revenues are expected between $72 million and $73.6 million, implying year-over-year growth of 7-10% at cc.



Moreover, eGain expects earnings between break-even and 6 cents per share.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, eGain expects SaaS revenues between $11.8 million and $12.1 million, suggesting growth of 23-26% at cc. Total revenues are expected between $16.8 million and $17.2 million, indicating an increase of 7-10% year over year at cc.



eGain projects earnings between 2 cents and 3 cents for the fiscal first quarter.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



eGain currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Computer Technology sector are Alphabet GOOGL , Cognizant Technology CTSH and CDW Corporation CDW , each having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Long-term earnings growth rate for Alphabet, Cognizant and CDW is currently pegged at 17.5%, 10.1% and 13.1%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>