Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF ( EFV ), where 2,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA ) is down about 0.1%, and Aercap Holdings ( AER ) is higher by about 1.2%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3X Shares ( DRIP
), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 28.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: EFV, DRIP: Big ETF Outflows