EFSC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.64, changing hands as high as $41.78 per share. Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Enterprise Financial Services Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EFSC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.09 per share, with $55.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.56.

