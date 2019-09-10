EFSC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.64, changing hands as high as $41.78 per share. Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFSC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.09 per share, with $55.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.56.
