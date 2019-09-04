EFA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.70, changing hands as high as $63.81 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.77 per share, with $69.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.77.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »