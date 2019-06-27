Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF ( EFA ), where 10,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFA, in morning trading today NXP Semiconductors ( NXPI ) is up about 3.4%, and Check Point Software Technologies ( CHKP ) is higher by about 1.5%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF ( FUT
), which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 31.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: EFA, FUT: Big ETF Outflows