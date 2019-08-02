EFA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.75, changing hands as low as $63.61 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.77 per share, with $69.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.53.
