EEX to tie French gas bourse Powernext more closely to main group

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday announced it would bring the activities of its subsidiary Powernext under the EEX group umbrella as of January 1, 2020, as it develops a global exchange with a strong European footprint.

This way EEX, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse , will integrate power, gas and carbon emissions trading to extend liquidity, simplify admissions, and combine clearing house services, it said in a statement.

"We are confident that this step will answer our customers' need to trade a wide range of products on one platform," said chief executive offer Peter Reitz.





