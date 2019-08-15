Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF ( EEM ), where 45,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding ( BABA ) is up about 3%, and Baidu ( BIDU ) is lower by about 1.2%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF ( EDOW
), which lost 800,000 of its units, representing a 34.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EDOW, in morning trading today Intelsat ( I
) is down about 0.9%, and Apple (AAPL) is up by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: EEM, EDOW: Big ETF Outflows