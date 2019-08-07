Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF ( EEM ), where 42,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding ( BABA ) is off about 0.6%, and Baidu ( BIDU ) is lower by about 0.7%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ( CROC
), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: EEM, CROC: Big ETF Outflows