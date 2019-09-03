EDIT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.19, changing hands as low as $23.91 per share. Editas Medicine Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EDIT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.80 per share, with $33.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.00.
