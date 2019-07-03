Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Edison International ( EIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.613 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.16, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $67.16, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $71 and a 47.6% increase over the 52 week low of $45.50.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.83%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU )

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF ( ESGS )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD )

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF ( MXDU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMU with an increase of 8.59% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 4.08%.