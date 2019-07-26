Ecuador to require visas for Venezuelan migrants -Moreno

Reuters





QUITO, July 26 (Reuters) - Ecuador will require Venezuelan citizens, who until now could cross the border with a passport or other form of identification, to have a visa to enter the country, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said late on Thursday.

The new requirement was announced as part of a security plan for migrants, which includes tighter regulations like those adopted by Chile and Peru in recent months.

Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has led to the biggest migratory crisis in recent Latin American history. The United Nations estimates nearly 4 million people have fled shortages of basic foods and medicines, forcing neighboring countries to adapt to an unprecedented surge in immigration.

The country also plans to conduct a non-obligatory census of Venezuelans living within its territory to help them access education, health and welfare benefits.

Quito will recognize passports and other forms of identification up to five years after their expiration when granting visas for Venezuelans, as renewing government documents has become nearly impossible in the crisis-stricken country.

But the new measures could complicate travel for migrants who plan to traverse Ecuador to other countries in South America.

Ecuador has received some 320,000 Venezuelans and estimates the number could hit half a million by the end of the year.