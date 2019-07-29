Economic and Earnings Data to Flood Market This Week

Following new all-time highs on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes - with those two and the Dow up in three of the past four weeks - Q2 earnings season enters its busiest week of the term. Marquee names like Apple AAPL , ExxonMobil XOM and Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B will all post quarterly performance numbers this week, in what is also the last busy week before earnings shift down in the weeks ahead, at least among the S&P.

We also see an absence of economic data this Monday, though we expect a busy week ahead here, as well: Consumer Confidence and Spending, along with new jobs numbers from ADP ADP and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to close out the week. There will also be a decision by the Fed on interest rates, likely taking the nominal rate back down to 2.00-2.25%, where they haven't been since December.

Although the Q2 earnings week will be busy, Mondays typically start off slowly. While we will see results after the closing bell from 2019's star IPO holding, Beyond Meat BYND - as well as reinsurance giant Everest Re RE and Southern California-based Del Taco TACO - this morning we see but a dribbling of new earnings reports.

One of note is Cooper Tire & Rubber CTB , which had been a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated stock ahead of its Q2 release. Earnings sorely missed expectations, reporting only 18 cents per share versus 51 cents expected (and 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter). This is CTB's firs t earnings miss in the last four quarters.

Revenues were also down from the Zacks consensus, by 5.5% to $679.13 million in the quarter, and well off the pace of $698.41 million in Q2 2018). Shares have tumbled as a result: down 11.5% in the news so far in today's pre-market. This is after shares had already been under water 5.8% year to date. Expect downward revisions in the coming days, and the company to slide from its Buy-ranked status.