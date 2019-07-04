E-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh zooms about 40% on market debut

Reuters





BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd surged nearly 40% on their first day of trade on Thursday, underscoring investor confidence in the e-commerce firm following its 4.76 billion rupee ($69.12 million) initial public offering (IPO).

The operator of Indiamart.com, which according to is the nation's largest wholesale online marketplace with about 60% market, saw its stock rise to 1,338 rupees, compared to its issue price of 973 rupees(graphic).

The IPO, which saw investors such as Intel Capital, Amadeus and Accion Frontier Inclusion to sell their stake through an offer for sale, was subscribed over 36 times last week.

($1 = 68.8680 Indian rupees)